Racing Point renamed Aston Martin racing for 2020 F1 season

Independent Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Formula One have confirmed that Racing Point will be renamed as Aston Martin Racing in 2020 after team owner Lawrence Stroll secured a significant investment into the iconic British manufacturer.
Racing Point to be rebranded as Aston Martin Formula 1 team in 2021

Racing Point is to become the Aston Martin Formula 1 team from 2021 as part of a new investment deal between the British car manufacturer and Lawrence Stroll
Autosport

Breaking news: billionaire Stroll takes major stake in Aston Martin

Aston Martin Canadian businessman secures 16.7% stake in British car maker; Racing Point F1 team to be rebranded as Aston Martin
Autocar Also reported by •BBC Local News

