Sydney FC 1-0 Brisbane Roar: Le Fondre hits the spot for A-League leaders

Adam Le Fondre’s penalty proved decisive as A-League leaders Sydney FC overcame 10-man Brisbane Roar at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. The Roar were battered 5-1 in the reverse fixture six weeks ago but headed into Friday’s encounter with the table-toppers on the back of a five-match unbeaten run. It was a valiant performance on this […]



