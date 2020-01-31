Global  

Sydney FC 1-0 Brisbane Roar: Le Fondre hits the spot for A-League leaders

SoccerNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Adam Le Fondre’s penalty proved decisive as A-League leaders Sydney FC overcame 10-man Brisbane Roar at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. The Roar were battered 5-1 in the reverse fixture six weeks ago but headed into Friday’s encounter with the table-toppers on the back of a five-match unbeaten run. It was a valiant performance on this […]

The post Sydney FC 1-0 Brisbane Roar: Le Fondre hits the spot for A-League leaders appeared first on Soccer News.
Le Fondre gets Sydney on board despite Brisbane parking bus

An Adam Le Fondre penalty sealed a 1-0 win for Sydney FC against a deeply defensive Brisbane Roar on Friday night.
The Age Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Sydney FC still hurting from first derby defeat to Wanderers

Sydney FC weren't at their best against Brisbane on Friday night, but that could turn out to be a positive for the runaway A-League leaders.
The Age


