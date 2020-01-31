Joshua King to Man Utd? Bournemouth boss Howe fears losing key striker

Global  

Friday, 31 January 2020
Eddie Howe is desperate to keep Joshua King at Bournemouth amid reports the striker could be set to return to Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is short on attacking options and King, who came through the youth system at Old Trafford, is reported to be high on United’s hit list. With the Cherries embroiled in a fight for […]

 Good Morning Transfers reacts to Eddie Howe's press conference after Manchester United's bid for Joshua King.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coy over a move for Bournemouth's Joshua King.

Eddie Howe says he is reluctant to let Joshua King leave this late in the window after a bid from Manchester United.

