Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Eddie Howe is desperate to keep Joshua King at Bournemouth amid reports the striker could be set to return to Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is short on attacking options and King, who came through the youth system at Old Trafford, is reported to be high on United’s hit list. With the Cherries embroiled in a fight for […]



The post Joshua King to Man Utd? Bournemouth boss Howe fears losing key striker appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

