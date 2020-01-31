Global  

Sport24.co.za | India snatch another super over victory against NZ

Friday, 31 January 2020
India snatched the fourth Twenty20 against New Zealand after yet another super over was needed to separate the two sides.
News video: India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win 03:30

 Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the series 3-0 against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller [Video]India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller

Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami emerged heroes as Team India defeated New Zealand in a nail-biting Super Over thriller in the third Twenty20 international in Hamilton.

83 First Look | ‘India was never the same after 1983 victory’: Ranveer Singh [Video]83 First Look | ‘India was never the same after 1983 victory’: Ranveer Singh

First look of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 launched in Chennai. The event took place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ranveer Singh, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem & others arrived in style.

Sharma's sixes help India beat NZ in third T20 to clinch series

Rohit Sharma belted two sixes off the final two deliveries of a Super Over to give India victory in the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand at...
Ind vs NZ T20I: Heartbreak for Black Caps as India win again in Super Over

A nervous New Zealand threw it away yet again as a perseverant India prevailed in the Super Over for the second successive time to take a 4-0 lead in the T20...
