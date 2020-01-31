Fennec Fox Sport Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs N. Fla.: North Florida looks to extend Kennesaw State's conference losing strea… https://t.co/d99F7KRpi3 20 minutes ago One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs N. Fla. https://t.co/iXOfOr5NEz 25 minutes ago NBA News Now Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs Liberty - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/UGvks4zjY5 https://t.co/fJNMQrqToC 2 days ago NatStat Men's College Basketball 📰 Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs Jacksonville (The Oklahoman) @JacksonvilleMBB @LipscombMBB https://t.co/HdAVvLpwjE 1 week ago