Dominic Thiem defeats Alexander Zverev to set Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic

Independent Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Zverev 3-6 6-4 7-6 7-6 to set up an Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic.
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park [Video]Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park

Defending champion Novak Djokovic hopes the worst of the Melbourne air pollution was behind them

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:16Published

Djokovic: Rivalry keeps me motivated [Video]Djokovic: Rivalry keeps me motivated

Novak Djokovic believes that the rivalry between himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal keeps him motivated for the big tournaments. Djokovic also revealed that preparations for the Australian Open..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thiem shoots down young gun Zverev to reach Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem won the new-generation battle with Alex Zverev 3-6 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(4) to reach his first Australian Open final on Friday and set up the ultimate...
Reuters

Dominic Thiem faces familiar foe Alexander Zverev in Australian Open semis


Indian Express


