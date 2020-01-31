Global  

Modi is my PM as well: Kejriwal slams Pakistan

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Coming down heavily on Fawad Chaudhry for his tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he will not tolerate any interference from Pakistan in India's internal matters and that Modi is my PM as well.
