Sheffield United Newcomer Sander Berge Doesn’t Mind His Name Being Mispronounced in England (Video)

SoccerNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Here’s one of the newest additions to the Premier League, Sheffield United new-boy Sander Berge, revealing how his name is pronounced properly, but he doesn’t mind that some of his teammates say it wrong. He finds it funny. Just call me Berge 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/Vx5h4RTYT2 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 30, 2020

The post Sheffield United Newcomer Sander Berge Doesn’t Mind His Name Being Mispronounced in England (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Berge: Wilder was the main reason I came

Berge: Wilder was the main reason I came 00:59

 Sheffield United's record signing Sander Berge exclusively talks to Sky Sports News.

