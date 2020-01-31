Sheffield United Newcomer Sander Berge Doesn’t Mind His Name Being Mispronounced in England (Video)
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Here’s one of the newest additions to the Premier League, Sheffield United new-boy Sander Berge, revealing how his name is pronounced properly, but he doesn’t mind that some of his teammates say it wrong. He finds it funny. Just call me Berge 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/Vx5h4RTYT2 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 30, 2020
