Here’s one of the newest additions to the Premier League, Sheffield United new-boy Sander Berge, revealing how his name is pronounced properly, but he doesn’t mind that some of his teammates say it wrong. He finds it funny. Just call me Berge 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/Vx5h4RTYT2 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 30, 2020 The post Sheffield United Newcomer Sander Berge Doesn’t Mind His Name Being Mispronounced in England (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.

