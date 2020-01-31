Madan Lal, RP Singh named in BCCI's CAC

Global  

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee. The three-member committee comprises Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik. The term of appointment will be for one year.
The CAC’s immediate task will be to pick replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.
