Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > How imaginary points convinced 49ers that John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan were perfect match

How imaginary points convinced 49ers that John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan were perfect match

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
From two wins to 13 wins and a Super Bowl berth, the 49ers are reaping the benefits of having John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan on staff.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

MARSHAWN LYNCH: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Seattle signing of Marshawn Lynch [Video]MARSHAWN LYNCH: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Seattle signing of Marshawn Lynch

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Seattle signing of Marshawn Lynch

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

For Kyle Shanahan, smarts, ability to evolve have led him to cusp of championship

John Benton was already a two-decade coaching veteran when he joined the Houston Texans in 2006. In the next office over was 29-year-old receivers coach Kyle...
Denver Post

San Francisco 49ers arrive in Miami for Super Bowl LIV | NFL on FOX

San Francisco 49ers arrive in Miami for Super Bowl LIV | NFL on FOXWatch Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Richard Sherman, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and others arrive in Miami ahead of the 49ers' Super Bowl match up...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.