Jarrod Bowen to West Ham ‘not a gamble’ and former boss even backs Hull City playmaker to earn another big move after Hammers

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

West Ham’s £22million move for Jarrod Bowen is ‘not a gamble’, according to one of his former managers. The 23-year-old playmaker scored 17 goals and recorded six assists in 32 games in all competitions for Hull this season. That has led to intense speculation regarding his future, with Bowen now seemingly set for a move […] 👓 View full article

