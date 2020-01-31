Global  

Curtis Granderson, former Mets and Yankees outfielder, retires from baseball

Newsday Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
"As I close out this wonderful chapter in my life and step away from my days on the field, I know that my role in this game is only just getting started," Granderson wrote
Former Mets, Yankees Player Curtis Granderson Announces His Retirement

The three-time All Star said that while he's stepping away from the field, he knows his role in the game is only getting started. 
CBS 2

