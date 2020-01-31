Shardul Thakur man of the match in Wellington T20I against New Zealand, relishes India's nail-biting win

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

India are on a roll against New Zealand and have taken a 4-0 lead in their ongoing T20 International series against the hosts after keeping their nerves once again in a Super Over. Led by Virat Kohli, India on Friday won the second consecutive Super Over against New Zealand in Wellington following their triumph just two days ago in a similar situation in Hamilton. New Zealand seemed to be on their way to chasing down the target of 166 but, as was the case in the previous T20I, a last over fumble led to the scores being tied.


