Shardul Thakur man of the match in Wellington T20I against New Zealand, relishes India's nail-biting win

Friday, 31 January 2020
India are on a roll against New Zealand and have taken a 4-0 lead in their ongoing T20 International series against the hosts after keeping their nerves once again in a Super Over. Led by Virat Kohli, India on Friday won the second consecutive Super Over against New Zealand in Wellington following their triumph just two days ago in a similar situation in Hamilton. New Zealand seemed to be on their way to chasing down the target of 166 but, as was the case in the previous T20I, a last over fumble led to the scores being tied.
 Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami emerged heroes as Team India defeated New Zealand in a nail-biting Super Over thriller in the third Twenty20 international in Hamilton.

