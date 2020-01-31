Shardul Thakur man of the match in Wellington T20I against New Zealand, relishes India's nail-biting win
Friday, 31 January 2020 () India are on a roll against New Zealand and have taken a 4-0 lead in their ongoing T20 International series against the hosts after keeping their nerves once again in a Super Over. Led by Virat Kohli, India on Friday won the second consecutive Super Over against New Zealand in Wellington following their triumph just two days ago in a similar situation in Hamilton. New Zealand seemed to be on their way to chasing down the target of 166 but, as was the case in the previous T20I, a last over fumble led to the scores being tied.
India's bowlers highlighted the balance of their side as they set up an easy seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 international at Eden Park... Reuters India Also reported by •Hindu •IndiaTimes •Zee News
Tweets about this
BreakingNews RT @worldsprtstar: Shardul Thakur man of the match in Wellington T20I against New Zealand, relishes India's nail-biting win https://t.co/a… 16 minutes ago
World Sports Stars Shardul Thakur man of the match in Wellington T20I against New Zealand, relishes India's nail-biting win… https://t.co/3PpeZVXFhO 20 minutes ago