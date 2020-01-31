Sport24.co.za | World Athletics bans prototype shoes after Nike controversy

Global  

News24 Friday, 31 January 2020
World Athletics have announced a ban on using prototype shoes in competition after a recent spate of world records set by athletes wearing the Nike Vaporfly trainers.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Athletics body to tighten rules after Nike's Vaporfly helps records tumble [Video]Athletics body to tighten rules after Nike's Vaporfly helps records tumble

World Athletics is set to announce the findings of a review of technology in road and track shoes by the end of January, and it is expected to change its rules in light of tumbling times recorded by..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

11 Runners Finish Dubai Marathon in Under 2 Hours and 7 Minutes, Sparking Controversy About Nike’s 'Vaporfly' Shoes [Video]11 Runners Finish Dubai Marathon in Under 2 Hours and 7 Minutes, Sparking Controversy About Nike’s 'Vaporfly' Shoes

Questions arise over whether Nike’s high performance running shoes are taking the athlete out of athletics. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Track body sees risk in shoes tech but clears Nike design

MONACO (AP) — While the governing body of track and field acknowledged on Friday that shoe technology poses a risk to the sport, it cleared distance runners to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Brisbane Times

World Athletics puts the brakes on Nike's record-breaking shoes

Some variants of Nike's Vaporfly running shoes have been outlawed for elite competition and strict limits on the technology developed for any future shoes...
Reuters

