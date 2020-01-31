Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jose Mourinho press conference: Tottenham boss on the unsuccessful hunt for a striker, Gareth Bale rumours and Harry Kane injury update

Jose Mourinho press conference: Tottenham boss on the unsuccessful hunt for a striker, Gareth Bale rumours and Harry Kane injury update

talkSPORT Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho does not expect any more signings to be finalised before the transfer deadline. Spurs have completed the signing of Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven in a £27million deal and parted with £27.2 m to make Giovani Lo Celso a permanent addition. The transfer saga Christian Eriksen also came to end with […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Mourinho interviews himself!

Mourinho interviews himself! 00:43

 Spurs boss Jose Mourinho asked himself to question during his press conference on Friday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mourinho: The best team lost [Video]Mourinho: The best team lost

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho felt Southampton were the better side, despite Spurs beating them in the FA Cup fourth round. Saints dominated for much of the game, but an early own-goal, a Lucas Moura..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Premier League round-up: Liverpool open up 22 point gap at the top [Video]Premier League round-up: Liverpool open up 22 point gap at the top

Liverpool opened up a 22-point gap over rivals Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side lost to Tottenham in the capital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham news: Harry Kane injury update, striker signs 3-year contract, Troy Parrott message

Tottenham news: Harry Kane injury update, striker signs 3-year contract, Troy Parrott messageAll the latest Tottenham news and transfer gossip ahead of Spurs' mid-season break and Premier League clash against Aston Villa afterwards
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

Sport24.co.za | Kane could return for Spurs' last two league games

Harry Kane could return from injury in time for the final two games of the Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho said.
News24 Also reported by •Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

np_100rio

にぱ Top 10 Funny Jose Mourinho Press Conference Moments https://t.co/IxrigPxHFR @YouTubeより 5 hours ago

xysist

Den Den Mushi RT @Sporf: ✍ Any #DeadlineDay signings? 🤔 Happy with the January transfer window? 😂 Jose Mourinho interviews himself in his press confere… 8 hours ago

Goat_Mourinho

MOURINHO IS THE GOAT @Daily_Hotspur @ChampionsLeague @EmiratesFACup Jose didn’t train with the whole squad yet and those are talking shi… https://t.co/JLcZDXDg1n 1 day ago

Jafar_7

Jafar A. RT @BeanymanSports: VIDEO - Tottenham 3-2 Southampton - Jose Mourinho FULL Post Match Press Conference - FA Cup Replay https://t.co/zzdtLvQ… 2 days ago

SportsNewsToda4

Sports News Today GGT SPORTS NEWS: JOSE MOURINHO PRESS CONFERENCE- HILARIOUS I CAUGHT THE 1 THING THEY ALL MISSED… https://t.co/qZQAy54cjU 2 days ago

gamer_gooner

Gooner Gamer TV Jose Mourinho Post Match Press Conference - so Funny!! Share people :) If you wanna see more you can find full vid… https://t.co/GJQ9AeXh2j 2 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Tottenham #press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Southampton win, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen -… https://t.co/l7ZwjGGefS 2 days ago

FPL_Ross

FPL Ross Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Southampton win, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen https://t.co/SywOdkBHdR 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.