You Might Like

Tweets about this Texoma's Homepage Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leag… https://t.co/tw0KqrlnUG 56 seconds ago Rodrigo Buggero 3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons https://t.co/LxuOshOj8V https://t.co/tfmBmYhNLQ 38 minutes ago WCBS Newsradio 880 "It’s been an honor to wear my socks high," @cgrand3 says, announcing his retirement after 16 seasons in the major… https://t.co/SG2cwOTMij 39 minutes ago Ron Bohning 3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons https://t.co/aFi3XciBxR #mlb https://t.co/XtWprDUtne 49 minutes ago KFH Radio 3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons https://t.co/odmWpFVNbM, LISTEN: https://t.co/GmlRByba42 https://t.co/gUGb1p9BNt 58 minutes ago kathychaney 3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons https://t.co/5LrRGUmph6 59 minutes ago Kingshark Sports RT @Sportsnet: Former @BlueJays outfielder Curtis Granderson has announced his retirement after 16 seasons. https://t.co/VL9QPG90T1 1 hour ago wrikent3500 RT @globeandmail: Three-time MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons https://t.co/aJ02zWId4l @Globe_Sports https://t.co/s7o… 1 hour ago