Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons

3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons

FOX Sports Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasonsThree-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson has announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the major leagues
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TexomasHomepage

Texoma's Homepage Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leag… https://t.co/tw0KqrlnUG 56 seconds ago

RBuggero

Rodrigo Buggero 3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons https://t.co/LxuOshOj8V https://t.co/tfmBmYhNLQ 38 minutes ago

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 "It’s been an honor to wear my socks high," @cgrand3 says, announcing his retirement after 16 seasons in the major… https://t.co/SG2cwOTMij 39 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning 3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons https://t.co/aFi3XciBxR #mlb https://t.co/XtWprDUtne 49 minutes ago

kfhradio

KFH Radio 3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons https://t.co/odmWpFVNbM, LISTEN: https://t.co/GmlRByba42 https://t.co/gUGb1p9BNt 58 minutes ago

kathychaney

kathychaney 3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons https://t.co/5LrRGUmph6 59 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports RT @Sportsnet: Former @BlueJays outfielder Curtis Granderson has announced his retirement after 16 seasons. https://t.co/VL9QPG90T1 1 hour ago

wrikent3500

wrikent3500 RT @globeandmail: Three-time MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons https://t.co/aJ02zWId4l @Globe_Sports https://t.co/s7o… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.