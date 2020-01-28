Global  

Pep Guardiola confirms Leroy Sane has returned to Man City training, provides Aymeric Laporte injury update ahead of Tottenham clash

talkSPORT Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola says Leroy Sane has returned to training after recovering from a long-term knee injury. The 24-year-old has not played since damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in City’s Community Shield win over Liverpool last August. But he looks set to play a part for City in the second half of the season, including in […]
