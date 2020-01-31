Global  

‘It’s bulljive’ — Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady’s cryptic Instagram post | LIVE FROM MIAMI

FOX Sports Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
‘It’s bulljive’ — Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady’s cryptic Instagram post | LIVE FROM MIAMIShannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss a cryptic Instagram post made by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, which featured a picture of him walking out of a tunnel, and wonder what it means.
