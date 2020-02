Klopp eager to welcome back ´our boy´ Ings Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is relishing the opportunity to catch up with former Reds striker Danny Ings when Southampton visit Anfield on Saturday. Ings’ time on Merseyside was ravaged by injury and he opted to relaunch his career at Southampton with a loan move in August 2018 which became permanent before the start of this […]



The post Klopp eager to welcome back ´our boy´ Ings appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Shelly Kendrick Klopp eager to welcome back ´our boy´ Ings https://t.co/7r5IXRsEjj https://t.co/NNk23AhpGe 1 week ago Sportskeeda Football Liverpool have made just one addition in the January window, with Jurgen Klopp fully focused on delivering the Prem… https://t.co/Og5ur0fGLR 1 week ago