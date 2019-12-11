Global  

Arsenal wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli named in FIFA 20 Future Stars team one

Football.london Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Arsenal wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli named in FIFA 20 Future Stars team oneGabriel Martinelli has been named in the FUT Future stars promo, having scored ten goals in all competitions for Arsenal this season, with his special edition card given a massive attribute boost.
Arsenal fans will love what Gabriel Martinelli has said about Real Madrid transfer links

Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli opens up about his international future

