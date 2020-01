Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manchester City left-back Angelino has been loaned to Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig until the end of the campaign. The 23-year-old has been limited to just four Premier League starts since re-joining City in July following a season with Eredivisie side PSV. He has not featured at all in the league since a 2-1 loss to […]



