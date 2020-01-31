Global  

Carlo Ancelotti addresses Richarlison to Barcelona speculation

Football FanCast Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Carlo Ancelotti has given his opinion on rumours linking Richarlison with Barcelona
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Ancelotti: Richarlison is staying

Ancelotti: Richarlison is staying 00:34

 Carlo Ancelotti says Richarlison is happy at Everton and will not be leaving the club.

Recent related news from verified sources

Carlo Ancelotti rules out £100m Richarlison to Barcelona summer transfer

Carlo Ancelotti rules out £100m Richarlison to Barcelona summer transferBarcelona had an £85m bid rejected by Everton in the January transfer window and Ancelotti says they will be given short shrift if they return in the summer
Daily Star

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Richarlison goal 'absolutely outstanding' - Ancelotti

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti praises Richarlison's "absolutely outstanding" goal during the Toffees' "important" win over Crystal Palace.
BBC Sport


