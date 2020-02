Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Roman Reigns & The Usos meet King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a rematch on Super SmackDown. Braun Strowman gets his coveted Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Shinsuke Nakamura and a date with The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles is on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. Roman Reigns & The Usos meet King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a rematch on Super SmackDown. Braun Strowman gets his coveted Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Shinsuke Nakamura and a date with The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles is on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. 👓 View full article