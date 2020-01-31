Global  

'Can he cut it?' - The blunt Swansea City verdict on shock Aston Villa transfer Borja Baston

Walsall Advertiser Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
'Can he cut it?' - The blunt Swansea City verdict on shock Aston Villa transfer Borja BastonAston Villa transfer deadline day | Villa look set to tie up a free transfer for Borja Baston from Swansea, with the Spaniard on his way to Bodymoor Heath for a medical.
News video: Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan 01:22

 Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer deadline day.

Borja 'excited' to join Villa [Video]Borja 'excited' to join Villa

Borja Baston says he's "very happy" to have joined Aston Villa from Swansea on Deadline Day.

Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview [Video]Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview

Aston Villa are set to host Leicester in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. Take a look at the stats.

What Aston Villa fans can expect from Borja Baston and the grim numbers from his Swansea City career

What Aston Villa fans can expect from Borja Baston and the grim numbers from his Swansea City careerThe Spaniard has completed a permanent move from Swansea to Villa Park on transfer deadline day
‘Very good signing’ - Manager backs imminent Aston Villa transfer deal

Aston Villa transfer news on deadline day includes the verdict of Tony Pulis on James Chester's imminent move to Stoke City
