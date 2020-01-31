Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker's reaction to NBA all-star selection snub

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker's reaction to NBA all-star selection snub

azcentral.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton react to Booker not being named an NBA all-star reserve.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Things Devin Booker Can't Live Without [Video]10 Things Devin Booker Can't Live Without

There are a few things Phoenix Suns point guard Devin Booker can't live without when he hits the road. From a deck of playing cards to his Nike Air Force One 'Moss Points,' these are Devin Booker's..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 06:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Phoenix Suns: What you think of Devin Booker's 35-point performance in win at San Antonio?

Devin Booker's teammates were asked what they thought of his 35-point performance in Friday's win at San Antonio. Their answers were the same.  
azcentral.com

'Put the best players in the game': Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker after NBA All-Star selection snub

Devin Booker reacts to not being an all-star reserve selection.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this

azcsports

azcentral sports 'Put the best players in the game': Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker after NBA All-Star selection snub https://t.co/w7dpPRYezR 2 minutes ago

stylesE

Dinho 🦍 RT @ShamsCharania: Phoenix Suns GM James Jones has released a statement: “I’ve played with and against multiple All-Stars in this league an… 4 minutes ago

chaseclark22

chase RT @MikePradaSBN: I wrote about Devin Booker as a familiar type All-Star snub: the one whose reality is changing faster than his reputation… 12 minutes ago

SBNation

SB Nation Devin Booker is a textbook type of All-Star snub https://t.co/WE9Hc7QPPV 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.