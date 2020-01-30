Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ozil, Ceballos and Holding - The transfer status of every Arsenal player after deadline day

Ozil, Ceballos and Holding - The transfer status of every Arsenal player after deadline day

Football.london Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Ozil, Ceballos and Holding - The transfer status of every Arsenal player after deadline dayThe Gunners seem set on their squad for the rest of the season so here is a look at how their squad will be set up by Mikel Arteta
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Dier, Rose, Vertonghen - The transfer status of every Tottenham player after deadline day

Dier, Rose, Vertonghen - The transfer status of every Tottenham player after deadline dayWe take a look at the status of every Spurs player after deadline day as Jose Mourinho looks to build a side capable of challenging for silverware in 2020/21
Football.london

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Jimenez latest, Madueke interest, Ceballos development

The latest news and rumours in the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his Arsenal squad ahead of deadline day
Football.london


Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Ozil, #Ceballos and Holding - The transfer status of every Arsenal player after deadline day -… https://t.co/K1jqUxic4B 1 week ago

giftedyabour

Gyabour RT @ArsenalFC_fl: Ozil, Ceballos and Holding - The transfer status of every Arsenal player after deadline day | @ArtdeRoche https://t.co/eR… 1 week ago

AlexIsGooners

AlexIsGunner RT @Football_LDN: Ozil, Ceballos and Holding - The transfer status of every Arsenal player after deadline day | @ArtdeRoche https://t.co/d7… 1 week ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Ozil, Ceballos and Holding - The transfer status of every Arsenal player after deadline day https://t.co/26UYfQIxX3 https://t.co/FDWSXlBSlq 1 week ago

Football_LDN

football.london Ozil, Ceballos and Holding - The transfer status of every Arsenal player after deadline day | @ArtdeRoche https://t.co/d7KjNC1ONr 1 week ago

ArsenalFC_fl

Arsenal FC News Ozil, Ceballos and Holding - The transfer status of every Arsenal player after deadline day | @ArtdeRoche https://t.co/eRlaUexyaI 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.