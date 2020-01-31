Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UFC 247 odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals picks for Jones vs. Reyes, Shevchenko vs. Chookagian

UFC 247 odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals picks for Jones vs. Reyes, Shevchenko vs. Chookagian

CBS Sports Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Kyle Marley just locked in UFC 247 picks for every bout, including Jones vs. Reyes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

UFC 247 play-by-play and live results

Live play-by-play and official results from UFC 247 in Houston with Jones vs. Reyes and Shevchenko vs. Chookagian title fights.
USATODAY.com

UFC schedule 2020: All major upcoming events including Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Here is a list of all the major UFC fights scheduled to take place in 2020 as the world’s MMA stars do battle. EVENTS UFC 247 – February 8, 2020 – Toyota...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Primal_Digest

Primal Digest @DanTomMMA @capebreton1973 UFC 247 odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals best picks for Jones vs. Reyes, Shevchenk… https://t.co/UvUcoWXzav 12 hours ago

esportsws

Sports News UFC 247 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider reveals picks for Jones vs. Reyes, Shevchenko vs. Chookagian https://t.co/tikqVnO9II 6 days ago

dukgaming

DUKGAMING 2020 Holy Bull Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing insider reveals picks, predictions https://t.co/9shjUhPQbM 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.