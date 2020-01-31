Three Jaish men killed in encounter in J&K

Global  

An alert police constable helped avert a major tragedy after he noticed terrorists hiding inside a “cavity” in a truck — driven by the Pulwama suicide bomber’s cousin — that was intercepted for a routine check at Bann toll plaza near Nagrota, about 28km from Jammu city, early on Friday.
Truck driver, carrying JeM terrorists killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway encounter, connected to Pulwama terror attack

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed and a policeman injured in the encounter between security forces and terrorists near the Bann toll post in...
Zee News


