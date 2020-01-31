Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Stoke City manager speaks out on the future of West Brom legend Chris Brunt

Stoke City manager speaks out on the future of West Brom legend Chris Brunt

Walsall Advertiser Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
West Brom transfer news - Albion club captain and stalwart Brunt was understood to be the subject of interest and an offer from Stoke City - but O'Neill has ruled that out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FC Cincinnati wins City Hall skirmish over West End church [Video]FC Cincinnati wins City Hall skirmish over West End church

FC Cincinnati, which bought the building in May, was granted a demolition permit Sept. 20, said Lindsey Mithoefer, communications manager for the city’s department of buildings and inspections...

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stoke City's double punishment as West Brom star is banned for Joe Allen elbow

Stoke City news | Matheus Pereira's swing on Joe Allen's chin was apparently not seen by referee Tim Robinson
The Sentinel Stoke

'We were very unlucky' - Nathan Jones reflects on his time as Stoke City manager

'We were very unlucky' - Nathan Jones reflects on his time as Stoke City managerThe former Stoke City boss is a pundit for Sky Sports as the Potters take on Derby County at Pride Park
The Sentinel Stoke


Tweets about this

BaggiesAddict

Baggies Addict Stoke City manager speaks out on the future of West Brom legend Chris Brunt | Birmingham Mail https://t.co/AsOvSq1Gs2 7 minutes ago

wbawwwiiillll

W I L L 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇭🇷 RT @WestBromNews: What the Stoke gaffer said #wba https://t.co/YrnIxWwx15 18 minutes ago

WestBromNews

West Brom Live What the Stoke gaffer said #wba https://t.co/YrnIxWwx15 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.