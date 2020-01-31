Global  

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson left ‘gutted’ after dream AC Milan move COLLAPSES in dramatic late twist

talkSPORT Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson saw his dream move to AC Milan collapse in heartbreaking circumstances. Robinson travelled to Milan on Friday after the two clubs agreed a fee for the 22-year-old on Thursday evening. The United States international underwent a medical but further medical tests with the Italian authorities were required which were subject to […]
