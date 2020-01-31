Global  

Kobe Bryant's Death: Live Updates as the Lakers Prepare to Play the Blazers

Saturday, 1 February 2020
The Lakers resume their schedule on Friday night with their first game since Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash. LeBron James will play, but Carmelo Anthony is out.
LAKERS LEGEND: Kobe Bryant remembered as hundreds watched first Lakers game since deadly crash

LAKERS LEGEND: Kobe Bryant remembered as hundreds watched first Lakers game since deadly crash 02:42

 Hundreds gathered at a movie theater in downtown Las Vegas Friday to honor and remember Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant who was killed along with 8 others in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL SUSPENDED OVER KOBE BRYANT POST

A high school principal has been placed on leave over an “inappropriate and tasteless” Facebook post she wrote on the day of Kobe Bryant’s death. Liza Sejkora of Camas High School in Camas,..

'Like a punch in the stomach,' former Lakers attendant on Bryant's death

Manny Sandoval, who arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers as a team attendant in 1996, the same year as Kobe Bryant, said the death in a helicopter crash of the basketball legend and friend "was like a..

Lakers return after Kobe Bryant's death: Lakers vs. Blazers live stream, TV channel, start time, watch online

The Lakers will take the floor for the first time since the death of the NBA legend
Damian Lillard: Portland Trail Blazers point guard continues scoring streak

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard has now scored 293 points in six games, while the LA Lakers have won their first game since Kobe Bryant's death.
