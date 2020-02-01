'Dream move', self-funded transfer & the Mengabus - Scotland's transfer deadline day

Nottingham Forest transfer news and rumours | The Reds forward has been linked with a deadline day move to Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town

Tottenham fans noticed what happened when Giovani Lo Celso's permanent transfer was confirmed Tottenham transfer news includes fan reaction as the club confirm Giovani Lo Celso's loan move from Real Betis has been turned into a permanent one ahead of...

Football.london 4 days ago



