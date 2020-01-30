Cubbage lifts Marist past Niagara 67-48

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Cubbage recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Marist to a 67-48 win over Niagara on Friday night. Jordan Jones had 18 points for Marist (5-14, 4-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Braden Bell added 15 points. Matt Herasme had six rebounds. Tyler Sagl, who was second on the Red


