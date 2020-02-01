Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Crosby's OT winner lifts Penguins by Flyers 4-3

Crosby's OT winner lifts Penguins by Flyers 4-3

FOX Sports Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Crosby's OT winner lifts Penguins by Flyers 4-3Sidney Crosby beat Brian Elliott 55 seconds into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Crosby’s OT winner lifts Penguins by Flyers 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby beat Brian Elliott 55 seconds into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Crosby's OT winner lifts Penguins by Flyers 4-3 https://t.co/WOymAe3gBz #PhiladelphiaFlyers https://t.co/e10RdP5Xsm https://t.co/akXZmMqvzb 3 minutes ago

AmeliaJRobinson

Amelia Robinson "Crosby's OT Winner Lifts Penguins by Flyers 4-3" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/FWKsxkuWSg 3 minutes ago

FOX29philly

FOX 29 Crosby's OT winner lifts Penguins by Flyers 4-3 https://t.co/GANQbtiAEQ 15 minutes ago

GoErie

GoErie Crosby's OT winner lifts Penguins over Flyers 4-3 https://t.co/r4RW1Fehxv https://t.co/CqtT4ZBU89 16 minutes ago

GoErieSports

GoErieSports Crosby's OT winner lifts Penguins over Flyers 4-3 https://t.co/y7P3yoC08Z https://t.co/g5afHPDyd9 16 minutes ago

StaceyCakes8771

Stacey Weimer RT @TSN_Sports: Crosby's OT winner lifts Penguins by Flyers. MORE: https://t.co/zCYUYvSs22 https://t.co/6uiKzaS7q3 19 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Crosby's OT winner lifts Penguins by Flyers. MORE: https://t.co/zCYUYvSs22 https://t.co/6uiKzaS7q3 19 minutes ago

StaceyCakes8771

Stacey Weimer RT @Sportsnet: Sidney Crosby was the OT hero as the Penguins beat the Flyers. https://t.co/LQ0mqIEJGr 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.