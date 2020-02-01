Global  

Manish Pandey: We'll go for 5-0 whitewash

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
*Wellington:* Crediting India's second successive Super Over win against New Zealand on Friday to the team's never-say-die attitude, middle order batsman Manish Pandey said they will push for an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash in the fifth T20 International. A nervous New Zealand threw it away yet again as a perseverant India...
