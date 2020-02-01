Raptors throttle Pistons as Nick Nurse and staff clinch bid to coach Team Giannis

Global  

CBC.ca Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and Serge Ibaka added 21 to lift the Toronto Raptors to their 10th straight victory, 105-92 over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse showing G League a good proving ground

The Knicks faced one All-Star Game coach Wednesday when Frank Vogel came to Madison Square Garden with the Lakers. And they might have faced the Eastern...
Newsday

