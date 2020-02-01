Raptors throttle Pistons as Nick Nurse and staff clinch bid to coach Team Giannis Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and Serge Ibaka added 21 to lift the Toronto Raptors to their 10th straight victory, 105-92 over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. 👓 View full article

