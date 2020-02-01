Global  

Bye week doesn't prove the cure as Jets endure 5th straight loss at hands of Bruins

CBC.ca Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk each scored power-play goals as the Boston Bruins handed the Winnipeg Jets their fifth straight loss with a 2-1 victory on Friday.
