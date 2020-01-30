Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Alex Ovechkin scores goals No. 694 and 695 to pass Mark Messier for eighth all-time

Alex Ovechkin scores goals No. 694 and 695 to pass Mark Messier for eighth all-time

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scores on a second-period wrist shot and gets an empty-net goal to move past Mark Messier for eighth place.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Alex Ovechkin Ovechkin moves ahead of Steve Yzerman

Alex Ovechkin Ovechkin moves ahead of Steve Yzerman 00:32

 Alex Ovechkin scores his 693rd career goal to pass Steve Yzerman for sole possession of ninth place on the NHL's all-time goals list

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ovi continues climb to 700 goals [Video]Ovi continues climb to 700 goals

Alex Ovechkin has a natural hat trick in the third period to reach the 40-goal mark for the 11th time and raise his career total to 698

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:16Published

Alex Ovechkin scores twice to pass Mark Messier [Video]Alex Ovechkin scores twice to pass Mark Messier

Alex Ovechkin scores two goals against the Senators to tie and pass Mark Messier for 8th on the NHL all-time goals list with 695

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ovechkin scores twice, moves into 8th on NHL’s goal list

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into eight place on the NHL’s career goals list, leading the Washington Capitals to a 5-3 win...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersCBC.ca

Ovechkin near 700 after 27th hat trick; Caps beat Kings 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin recorded his 27th career hat trick and raised his career goal total to 698 during a five-minute stretch of the third period,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robjannetty

rob jannetty Ovechkin scores 40 goals for 11th time with Capitals https://t.co/RHPC3TtyAD via @NHLdotcom 5 hours ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat Ovechkin scores 40 goals for 11th time with Capitals https://t.co/RUnQ7M324p via @NHLdotcom 5 hours ago

dmddusseau

LoyalCaps 🏒🥅🇺🇸💙👮™️💪 https://t.co/25K0keKSGn Sent with @NHL 5 hours ago

Pishdari9

Brwa Pishdari RT @NHLdotcom: Alex Ovechkin joined Wayne Gretzky as the only NHL players to score 40 goals in 11 seasons when he scored three times in the… 6 hours ago

Charmcitypranks

Charm city If Alex Ovechkin scores over 50 goals this season in @NHL @Capitals he will pass Mario Lemieux @penguins with 7 SEA… https://t.co/mMPFHCAb6X 9 hours ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Alex Ovechkin joined Wayne Gretzky as the only NHL players to score 40 goals in 11 seasons when he scored three tim… https://t.co/fszNXRtLyq 9 hours ago

WTOP

WTOP RT @jonwarnerWTOP: GREAT FINISH BY GREAT 8: Alex Ovechkin scores 3-goals in final 6-minutes and #Capitals double up #Kings 4-2. Ovi reac… 10 hours ago

SkyforceYCeltic

Fernando RT @TomEldridge18: Unbelievable - Alex Ovechkin scores another Hat Trick!, and takes the overall lead for goals in the NHL with 40 - so fa… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.