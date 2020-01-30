Alex Ovechkin scores goals No. 694 and 695 to pass Mark Messier for eighth all-time

Alex Ovechkin has a natural hat trick in the third period to reach the 40-goal mark for the 11th time and raise his career total to 698
Alex Ovechkin scores two goals against the Senators to tie and pass Mark Messier for 8th on the NHL all-time goals list with 695
