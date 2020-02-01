Global  

‘Good quality player’: Gary Neville opens up on new Man United signing

The Sport Review Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Gary Neville says that Manchester United have signed a “good quality player” after having completed a deal for Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. The Red Devils completed the signing of the 25-year-old Portugal international on Thursday after weeks of speculation linking him with a switch to Old Trafford. Fernandes will hope to slot straight into […]

The post ‘Good quality player’: Gary Neville opens up on new Man United signing appeared first on The Sport Review.
