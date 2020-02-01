Global  

Draisaitl’s scores 2, Oilers beat Blues 4-2

FOX Sports Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Draisaitl’s scores 2, Oilers beat Blues 4-2Leon Draisaitl scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers beat the defending champion St. Louis Blues 4-2
With Flames rematch looming, Draisaitl's 2-goal night steers Oilers past Blues

Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers fought through for a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
CBC.ca

Blues erase early deficit but can't grab lead, lose to Oilers 4-2

Blues erase early deficit but can't grab lead, lose to Oilers 4-2Leon Draisaitl scored twice, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the defending champion St. Louis Blues 4-2 Friday night.
FOX Sports


