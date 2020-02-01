Global  

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Leicester City to ease to a 2-0 win against Chelsea FC in their top-four clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. The Foxes will look to extend their eight-point advantage over fourth-placed Chelsea FC in Saturday’s early kick-off in the Premier League. Chelsea FC are in fourth place and six […]

News video: Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea 01:16

 A look at the key stats as Leicester City prepare to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday February 1.

