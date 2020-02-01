Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Sunwolves upset Rebels in stunning Super Rugby opener

Sport24.co.za | Sunwolves upset Rebels in stunning Super Rugby opener

News24 Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The Sunwolves have gotten their 2020 Super Rugby season onto a winning start as they stunned the Rebels in their opening match in Level5 Stadium.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | SA halfback duo for Sunwolves' Super Rugby opener

The Sunwolves' match-day squad to face the Melbourne Rebels in Fukuoka on Saturday features several South Africans.
News24

No experience? No worries as Brumbies beat Rebels in Super Rugby trial

The Brumbies lost 157 Test caps in the off-season, without making any major signings, but they didn't miss a beat in a Super Rugby trial against the Melbourne...
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this

ko_iijima

Ko Iijima RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/wXp19EiZgn | Sunwolves upset Rebels in stunning Super Rugby opener: The Sunwolves have gotten their 2020 S… 22 minutes ago

ko_iijima

Ko Iijima RT @News24: https://t.co/pdTxfqQbDI | Sunwolves upset Rebels in stunning Super Rugby opener https://t.co/ULPli9UAJ8 23 minutes ago

ShopAndRetail

Shopping and Retail Sunwolves upset Rebels in stunning Super Rugby opener - https://t.co/BnKeTaDRWb https://t.co/OgyZ1iPOwS https://t.co/VNPKzun1uS 38 minutes ago

News24

News24 https://t.co/pdTxfqQbDI | Sunwolves upset Rebels in stunning Super Rugby opener https://t.co/ULPli9UAJ8 1 hour ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/wXp19EiZgn | Sunwolves upset Rebels in stunning Super Rugby opener: The Sunwolves have gotten their 20… https://t.co/gmcjw8mjb8 1 hour ago

Sport24news

Sport24 Sunwolves upset Rebels in stunning Super Rugby opener https://t.co/6XzdX4cbuE https://t.co/Q7pbXwEoHS 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.