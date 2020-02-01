Sport24.co.za | Sunwolves upset Rebels in stunning Super Rugby opener

The Sunwolves' match-day squad to face the Melbourne Rebels in Fukuoka on Saturday features several South Africans.

No experience? No worries as Brumbies beat Rebels in Super Rugby trial The Brumbies lost 157 Test caps in the off-season, without making any major signings, but they didn't miss a beat in a Super Rugby trial against the Melbourne...

Sydney Morning Herald 1 week ago



