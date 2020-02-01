Global  

Australian Open: Muguruza climbs back from brink to make Melbourne final

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Garbine Muguruza won only one match between June and December last year. Suffering illness, she was then thrashed 0-6 by a qualifier in her first set at the Australian Open. Now the 26-year-old faces American surprise-package Sofia Kenin in the final in Melbourne on Saturday, on the cusp of a third Grand Slam title....
Sport24.co.za | Muguruza climbs back from brink to make Melbourne final

Spain's Garbine Muguruza is back in a Grand Slam final after a lean spell.
News24

Australian Open heats up, right in in time for semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The temperature topped 100 degrees F (38 degrees Celsius) in the first of the Australian Open women’s semifinals and got slightly...
Seattle Times

