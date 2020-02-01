Australian Open: Dominic Thiem storms into final with 'king of Australia' Djokovic

News Affinity How to Reddit Live stream Australian Open finals, Novak Djokovic vs. Dominic Thiem https://t.co/XlOVHKri7E #newsaffinity 1 minute ago LittyNews Dominic Thiem sets up first Australian Open final with victory over Alexander Zverev https://t.co/6ZqT6VB9SW https://t.co/Eh0raBWXL0 3 minutes ago C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 We’ll believe that someone can beat Novak Djokovic in an Australian Open final when we see it. But his downfall on… https://t.co/BTSowggpzY 5 minutes ago Ryan RT @heraldsunsport: 🎾 Dominic Thiem has beaten Novak Djokovic the last two times they have met. Can he make it a hat-trick on the biggest s… 11 minutes ago felix hernandez Dominic Thiem Earns an Australian Open Final With Djokovic by KURT STREETER https://t.co/4IkMGl8GYz 15 minutes ago C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 Novak Djokovic vs. Dominic Thiem - While it is safe to suggest that Federer was not at his best, the manner of vict… https://t.co/iYyh472TOz 21 minutes ago Mahendra Pandya Australian Open 2020: With no time to rest, Dominic Thiem takes on 'King of Australia' Novak Djokovic in hardest te… https://t.co/AceeFzyaVM 27 minutes ago Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: #DominicThiem vs #NovakDjokovic promises to be more than a battle of generations. The Austrian has become increasingly… 32 minutes ago