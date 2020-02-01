Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Really healthy' – Brendan Rodgers' verdict on Champions League race as Leicester City host Chelsea

'Really healthy' – Brendan Rodgers' verdict on Champions League race as Leicester City host Chelsea

Leicester Mercury Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Leicester City host Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime as third plays fourth in a key match-up in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea 01:16

 A look at the key stats as Leicester City prepare to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday February 1.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win [Video]Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win

Pep Guardiola tried to shrug off Manchester City's frustrating draw with Crystal Palace after claiming the champions "did everything" they could to win. City looked to have snatched victory in a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

A ‘Do Over’? LA Officials May Push MLB to Award Dodgers World Series Wins Amid Cheating Scandal [Video]A ‘Do Over’? LA Officials May Push MLB to Award Dodgers World Series Wins Amid Cheating Scandal

LA city officials may be calling for a “do over” of sorts and ask Major League Baseball to declare the Dodgers world champs amid a sign stealing scandal by its rivals. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brendan Rodgers reveals why he wanted Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to have tough Leicester City debut

Brendan Rodgers reveals why he wanted Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to have tough Leicester City debutLeicester City news - The academy midfielder made his first team debut in the FA Cup fourth round win at Brentford
Leicester Mercury

Leicester City v Chelsea team news - Brendan Rodgers and Frank Lampard name their sides

Leicester City v Chelsea team news - Brendan Rodgers and Frank Lampard name their sidesIt's third versus fourth as the Foxes take on the Blues at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •BBC Local NewstalkSPORT

Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News 'Really #healthy' – Brendan Rodgers' verdict on Champions League race as Leicester City host Chelsea - Leicestershi… https://t.co/QuDrljQeop 2 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News 'Really #healthy' – Brendan Rodgers' verdict on Champions League race as Leicester City host Chelsea - Leicestershi… https://t.co/YzHzbkY9d1 2 hours ago

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live "Do your job and do it right." #LCFC https://t.co/plQ7qEtNb2 4 hours ago

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live It's a big day in the race for the Champions League. #LCFC https://t.co/plQ7qELozC 7 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours 'Really healthy' - Brendan Rodgers' verdict on Champions League race as Leicester City host... https://t.co/d2uJ38v52t 7 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours 'Really healthy' - Brendan Rodgers' verdict on Champions League race as Leicester City host... https://t.co/UrIs6KzDAP 7 hours ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News 'Really healthy' - Brendan Rodgers' verdict on Champions League race as Leicester City host...… https://t.co/bfJ4q7n3Yk 8 hours ago

LcfcNews2020

LCFCNews2020 'Really healthy' - Brendan Rodgers' verdict on Champions League race as Leicester City host...… https://t.co/abXPacXHyW 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.