Govt to bring new education policy; allocates Rs 99,300 cr for sector in FY21

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said Rs 99,300 crore has been allocated for the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development for the next fiscal. Steps will be be taken to attract external commercial borrowing and FDI in the education sector, the finance minister said.
