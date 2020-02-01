Global  

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to leave Leicester City with a point in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium. The Blues will make the trip to Leicester looking to make a return to winning ways following a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge last time out. Chelsea FC have managed […]

The post Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea 01:16

 A look at the key stats as Leicester City prepare to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday February 1.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is tipping Leicester City to hold Chelsea FC to a draw in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. The Blues head...
The Sport Review

Why Chelsea will ‘never’ hire Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers as Blues fume over former Liverpool manager’s ‘big club’ dig

Chelsea will never hire Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers because they’re still raging about what he said during his time at Liverpool, reports claim. Saturday...
talkSPORT


