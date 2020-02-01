Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to leave Leicester City with a point in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium. The Blues will make the trip to Leicester looking to make a return to winning ways following a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge last time out. Chelsea FC have managed […]



