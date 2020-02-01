Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sunwolves open final Super Rugby season with win over Rebels

Sunwolves open final Super Rugby season with win over Rebels

Japan Today Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Japan's Sunwolves opened their final season in Super Rugby with a bang on Saturday, running in five tries for a deserved 36-27 victory over the Melbourne Rebels in…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Lam: Game had a semi-final feel

Lam: Game had a semi-final feel 01:32

 Adrian Lam said Wigan's game against Warrington on the opening night of the Super League season had a 'semi-final feel' to it.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL star attends Super League opener [Video]NFL star attends Super League opener

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was in the crowd for the Super League season opener between Wigan and Warrington.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published

Burrow's Grand Final try reloaded [Video]Burrow's Grand Final try reloaded

Enjoy all of the angles of Rob Burrow's iconic solo try for Leeds Rhinos in their 2011 Super League Grand Final win over St Helens.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Sunwolves upset Rebels in stunning Super Rugby opener

The Sunwolves have gotten their 2020 Super Rugby season onto a winning start as they stunned the Rebels in their opening match in Level5 Stadium.
News24

Stable leaders, sense of self give Melbourne Rebels new hope

Melbourne Rebels enter the new Super Rugby season with a stronger sense of themselves and a stable core but now the question is whether they can turn those...
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Rugby-Sunwolves open final Super Rugby season with win over Rebels https://t.co/Cc2ckdgBKe 2 minutes ago

247newsafrica

247News.Africa Sunwolves open final Super Rugby season with win over Rebels https://t.co/hLyY07lNi6 https://t.co/W6bkOkLKGE 13 minutes ago

IOLsport

IOL Sport Sunwolves open final #SuperRugby season with win over Rebels | @IOL https://t.co/1MS60HQrwi 23 minutes ago

WYJapan

XDJapan Japan Today Sunwolves open final Super Rugby season with win over Rebels https://t.co/FShFuuotNe… https://t.co/HTUjMOKgfp 23 minutes ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 Sunwolves open final Super Rugby season with win over Rebels - Rugby Union News https://t.co/KJqSaoHh5z https://t.co/Tbhpp7SeGk 57 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Rugby-Sunwolves open final Super Rugby season with win over Rebels https://t.co/04RFzbuMSE → via… https://t.co/vFziwsdicF 1 hour ago

ajgy1279

Chamnan Thongrayab RT @JapanToday: Sunwolves open final Super Rugby season with win over Rebels https://t.co/yAWS2cuF4l https://t.co/NtMg82vpF6 1 hour ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Sunwolves open final Super Rugby season with win over Rebels https://t.co/yAWS2cuF4l https://t.co/NtMg82vpF6 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.