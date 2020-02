Transfer news live: Man United complete Ighalo move as Chelsea and Spurs miss out on strikers

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Latest transfer news on Odion Ighalo, Olivier Giroud, Jarrod Bowen, Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani as the January transfer deadline passes with Chelsea and Spurs failing in moves for strikers on deadline day Latest transfer news on Odion Ighalo, Olivier Giroud, Jarrod Bowen, Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani as the January transfer deadline passes with Chelsea and Spurs failing in moves for strikers on deadline day 👓 View full article