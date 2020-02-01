Budget: Govt reduces income tax rates, rejigs slabs
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () In a major rejig, the government on Saturday reduced personal income tax rates in the Union Budget 2020 presentation. Under the new tax structure, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that individuals earning between Rs 5-7.5 lakh will be required to pay tax at 10% as against the current 20%.
In her Budget 2020-21 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new optional income tax regime. Under the new regime, tax slabs have been reduced for annual incomes up to Rs 15 lakh.